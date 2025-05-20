There have been some incredible performances by athletes from the Isle of Man in recent days.
There are simply too many to report on in detail, so this is just a brief summary of some of them.
David Mullarkey, representing Northern Arizona University, won the 10,000 metres title at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, California in a time of 29 minutes 23.03 seconds, breaking the 35-year-old meeting record in the process.
Also in the US, pole vaulter Glen Quayle (Long Beach State Uni) was in action competing in the Big West Conference Meeting, finishing in joint third position with a best jump of 4.90 metres. He narrowly failed his attempts at 5.05m.
Ollie Lockley (Leeds City/Manx Harriers) finished in 13th place in the Great Manchester 10km race in a time of 29.26, while his wife Erika (Northern AC) ran a solid time of 41.24.
Corrin Leeming (Western AC) won the Chester Half Marathon in a time of 1hr 07m 21s in a field of around 6,500 competitors – a fantastic run as he continues his comeback from injury.
Manx Harriers athlete Regan Corrin was in action representing the Great Britain under-20 team at the Loughborough International and finished fifth in the long jump with a best jump of 7.26 metres.
That is an outdoor personal best and only two centimetres short of his indoor pb set in February.
Also competing at the Loughborough International was Meghan Pilley (Manx Harriers), who followed her new 200 metres pb at the Northern League on Saturday with 12.23 seconds for 100 metres, just outside her pb.
She finished just behind Scotland international Taylah Paterson who will be Orkney’s big star of this year’s Island Games in July.
Manx Fell Runners pair Orran Smith and Emily Mylchreest were both competing in the Ultra Trail event in Snowdonia in extremely warm conditions.
Smith completed the 100-mile race in an amazing time of 30 hours 38 minutes and 58 seconds, another incredible feat of endurance. He finished 14th out of 240 starters.
The nature of the mountain terrain is so tough that for once Smith failed to finish this race two years ago, so was delighted to get this one ticked off this time. He was the leading 45-49 finisher.
Mylchreest was competing in the 25km race and finished in an excellent sixth place in the women’s race and 61st place overall in a time of 3:10:37. She was third in the women's 20-34 category.
Dropping down to the younger age groups, Maisy-Jo Faragher (Manx Fell Runners) contested the second round of the English Junior Fell Championships, held on the Howgill fells and based in Sedbergh.
She finished in 12th place in the year six race on a tough course that was on a hard and unforgiving surface. A great effort and Maisy has two more rounds to complete to count for the series.
DAVID GRIFFITHS