The five Lancashire representatives from the Isle of Man competed with determination in a high-quality Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championships event held at Wollaton Park, Nottingham on Saturday.
Conditions were favourable, with a dry and fairly firm course for most of the route, although runners still faced a couple of testing climbs on each lap.
Competing against the best athletes from counties across England, as well as teams from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man runners faced a formidable challenge.
All performed admirably in what is widely regarded as one of the toughest events on the cross-country calendar.
In the under-20 men’s race over 8,000 metres, Lucas Stennett showed great determination to finish 122nd in a field of nearly 200 runners. He was cheered on from course side by his good friend Sam Perry, who had travelled from Loughborough University to support.
Eve Martin produced an excellent run in the under-13 girls’ race over 3,000 metres, finishing 53rd - an improvement of 20 places on her result from last year.
With her training currently focused more on shorter distances, the race provided valuable endurance work ahead of the upcoming track season.
Sienna Morrissey once again delivered a well-judged performance in the under-17 Women’s 5,000-metre race. She finished 182nd in a larger and stronger field than the one she encountered at the National Championships a fortnight earlier.
Making her Lancashire debut, she rose well to the occasion and continued her fine progress.
Also making their county debuts were Rory Teare and Leighton Curphey in the under-13 Boys’ 3,000-metre race.
Both were badly boxed in on the turn at the top of the opening hill and lost considerable ground but battled back strongly as the race progressed.
Teare, who has been managing a knee problem since his excellent run at the National Championships, finished 93rd, with Curphey 152nd in a field of well more than 300 runners.
The competitiveness of the race was underlined by the fact that the pair were separated by only 22 seconds at the finish despite a difference of 59 places.
All five athletes will take valuable experience from competing at such a high level. For those making their debuts in particular, the event provided an important step in their development, and each can take pride in their performances.
Atherton second in Great Welsh Marathon
Western AC athlete Paul Atherton produced an excellent run in the Great Welsh Marathon, held at Pembrey in South Wales on Sunday.
He finished second in a field of 742, running a time of two hours 38 minutes and 46 seconds.
Speaking afterwards, he said: ‘It was a flat, fast marathon and very well organised - not the hilly marathon you’d expect in Wales! Finishing second in a time of 2:38.46 was a very proud achievement.
‘Whilst I was around five minutes off a personal best, I was happy to get a good run in after a couple of disappointing marathons last year.’
Twice a Parish Walk winner, Atherton is now refocusing his training back onto this year's event in June when he aims to set a good time.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.