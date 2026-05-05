Island athletes contested the British Grand Prix of Race Walking at the Brownlee Centre, Leeds recently.
The events took place in warm conditions over a short loop of a cycle circuit near to the city centre.
The performances generally showed the Manx walkers in good form despite the poor entries from mainland rivals.
The programme included the new international half-marathon distance for men and women.
Neil Wade of Manx Harriers contested that race, but never looking comfortable and was ultimately disqualified, which was disappointing after a great 5km performance only nine days previous.
Adam Cowin was in his first off-island race for around a decade, confirming his improved form in a good 10km time of 50min 26sec for the day, finishing runner-up.
Tim Perry and Honey-Mae Davies contested the 5km for under-18s and, despite being in the first year of their age groups, performed very well, gaining great experience for future races from the championship exposure.
In the under-16 age group 3km, 14-year-old Lilee Fletcher-Merryweather put in another top-class performance. Although lacking competition, she was close to her best time from nine days earlier.
With the change in UK age groups for young athletes, Lilee is in the position of being able to make new all-time records over various junior distances.
She is not old enough to be selected for the England team that will compete in the Grand Prix in Madrid, Spain on May 25, but no fewer than four Manx race walkers have been named for this European event.
Erika Lockley will contest the senior women’s, while Hollie Salter, Tim Perry and Honey-Mae Davies will be in the junior races. There is only one mainland UK walker in the entire team, Kent international Cameron Corbishley in the senior men’s.
This highlights the strength of race walking in the island. Congratulations and best wishes to all.
ALLAN CLALLOW
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