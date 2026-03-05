The seventh week of Isle of Man Table Tennis Association’s Spring League, sponsored by Welton Play Fun88, saw the intensity rise at the NSC Secondary Hall last week.
With only two fixtures remaining in Division Three and three left in Divisions One and Three, every point has become critical in the race for silverware and final league positions.
DIVISION ONE
In the top flight, Travellers A on 44 points maintain a four-point lead over Ramsey A at the summit, while Arbory A (37) and Arbory B (34) remain in contention for a top-two finish.
Ramsey A (4), Strathallan (5)
Ramsey A suffered an unexpected loss that has significantly dented their title ambitions.
The side deserves credit for their resilience, particularly Geoff Ball who kindly 'played up' from Division Two to ensure the fixture could be fulfilled in the absence of a regular starter.
While Chris Holmes performed well for the home side with two wins, including a 3-1 victory over Andy Patterson (3-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8), Strathallan’s superior depth proved decisive.
Neil Quane and Wayne Taylor each secured two wins, with Taylor providing the match highlight in a gritty five-set victory over Holmes, eventually taking the decider 11-9.
Quane’s narrow victory over Becky Bayley was truly a sight to behold for its explosive, attacking rallies. It could have gone either way but, on this occasion, Quane will have been relieved to see this one through 11-9 in the fifth.
Arbory A (5), Arbory B (4)
The club derby went down to the wire, with Arbory A narrowly edging the win.
Sam Bailey was once again in top form, securing a brilliant maximum for Arbory B. His night was highlighted by a hard-fought five-set victory over Mike Tamarov (10-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7).
Despite Bailey's individual brilliance, Arbory A took the overall points as Tamarov and Amit Lanin both secured two wins each.
Travellers A (7), Travellers B (2)
The league leaders capitalised on Ramsey A's slip-up to extend their lead at the top.
Liam Chan was in clinical form, securing a flawless three wins, including a straight-sets victory over Keeran Chan (11-6, 11-7, 11-9).
David Buck provided the main resistance for Travellers B, defeating Malc Lewis in a marathon five-setter that swung 9-11, 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 11-9.
DIVISION TWO
Intact A (53 points) now have an 11-point lead over Peel A, while Travellers C (37) leads a tight-chasing pack for third place.
Intact A (6), Desmond’s Douglas A (3)
The leaders were pushed hard by a tricky Desmond’s team but ultimately held their nerve.
Dave Parsons was the standout performer yet again with three wins, including a clean sweep of Brandon Montgomery (11-7, 11-2, 11-8).
Neil Ronan performed well for the visitors, overcoming Mike Bayley in four ends (11-8, 11-5, 12-14, 11-4) and Ken Mitchell 14-12 in the fifth.
Travellers C (5), Peel A (4)
This battle between the second and third-placed teams lived up to the billing.
Charlie Callow was instrumental for Travellers, securing three wins including a vital 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 victory over Stu Perry.
Paul Mathieson-Nelson also played a starring role, winning two matches, including a five-game thriller against Ken Hegarty (11-13, 12-14, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8).
Arbory D (4), Arbory C (5)
In another tight club derby, Arbory C emerged victorious.
Pedro Cardoso was in sparkling form for the home side with a maximum of three wins, including a tense five-set comeback against Kevin Drewry (8-11, 7-11, 11-2, 11-5, 11-8).
But Arbory C took the overall win as Dave Bufton and Kevin both secured two individual points.
Intact C (4), Intact B (5)
Intact B secured a narrow win despite being a player short and forfeiting three matches.
Lee Alexander was the standout, winning all three of his contested games, including an 11-9, 11-1, 11-7 win over Mark Webster-Smith.
Steve Curtis also contributed two points, including a tense five-set win over Keith Whiteway (11-13, 12-10, 6-11, 11-8, 11-3).
Travellers D (1), Ramsey B (8)
Ramsey B enjoyed a dominant evening at the NSC as Geoff Ball and Adrian Slater both secured maximums with three wins apiece.
Travellers D’s lone point came from Adrian Tinkler, who outlasted Twiki Choi in a marathon five-set encounter (7-11, 12-14, 11-6, 11-8, 14-12).
DIVISION THREE
The title race in Division Three remains the tightest of the lot, with Ramsey C (45 points) holding a five-point lead over Ballakermeen, followed closely by Desmond’s Douglas B (39).
Ramsey C (6), Ballakermeen (3)
In a vital top-of-the-table clash, Ramsey C extended their lead.
Keith Herrington was the hero for the leaders, securing three individual wins. His highlight was a remarkable comeback from two games down to defeat Aditya Varshney in five sets (11-13, 8-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-2).
Varshney claimed two wins for Ballakermeen, including a hard-fought 11-9, 11-7, 13-11, 12-14, 11-7 victory over Ben Fairfax.
Desmond’s Douglas B (8), Travellers F (1)
Desmond’s B kept their promotion hopes alive with a dominant performance.
Richard Hill led the way with two superb wins, including a 3-1 victory over Sydnie Weaver (11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 11-1).
Stephen Jelly also secured three wins, including a high-scoring five-set victory against Weaver (11-5, 4-11, 9-11, 19-17, 11-6).
Travellers E (8), Ramsey D (1)
Travellers E moved up the table with a comprehensive win.
Rhys Bufton was in fine form again with three wins, including a clinical 11-9, 13-11, 11-3 victory over Adam Clayton. Wasim Khan also remained unbeaten on the night.
Ramsey D's sole point was earned by Leigh Kennaugh who defeated Henry Weaver in four games.
- Friday practice session resumed today (March 6) with a 7.30pm start.
KEN MITCHELL
