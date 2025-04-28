Christa Cain lowered her own Isle of Man women’s marathon record on Sunday in London.
Christa Cain has completed the prestigious event in a new personal best of 2 hours 37 minutes 25 seconds.
Her previous record of 2.39:10 was set in Valencia last December.
Christa went through half-distance in 1.17:25 and, as the temperature rose to around 21 degrees, her second half was completed in 1:20:00.
She was the ninth woman to finish outside of the elite race and she also finished more than two minutes ahead of one of the British elites, Holly Archer.
Christa posted on social media after the event: ‘Heat meant I had no choice but to slow the pace with a bit of cramp setting in around 27km, otherwise felt super strong until the end and feel completely unscathed.’
In total nearly 40 locals finished the London Marathon, with more still competing in the Manchester and Blackpool events.
Round-up in Thursday’s Manx Independent.
DAVID GRIFFITHS