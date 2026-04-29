Netball’s annual Judi Clark-Wilson Charity Cup Finals Day took place on Sunday at the NSC.
With seven of the island’s 10 clubs represented, the event highlighted the depth of talent within the island’s netball leagues.
Finals day featured a series of closely contested matches across all competitions, with the standout moment coming in the Shield final.
Castletown II and Investec were level at the final whistle, forcing a sudden-death finish, where Town secured a dramatic 24-23 victory with the game’s decisive goal.
In the Plate final, Misfits Young Farmers B edged out club-mates Misfits Young Farmers A 30-28 in a competitive contest.
The Men’s final saw Simcocks produce a commanding performance to defeat Route Balla 32-22, while Route 1 Two delivered a strong attacking display to overcome Ramsey I 38-22 in the Vase final.
The day concluded with the Cup final, where Premier Division champions Simcocks Red secured a convincing 42-29 win against rivals Ballasalla I.
Player of the Match awards were presented to: Sara Collister (Castletown); Kelly McMullin (Misfits Young Farmers A); Stephen Mulhern (Simcocks); Grace Burns (Route 1) and Becca Cooke (Simcocks Red).
The Shield and Plate trophies were presented by Judi’s son Dave and his wife Zara, alongside their son Finn.
The men’s final presentation was made by Peter Corlett, representing men’s league sponsor March Consultants Limited.
The Cup final presentation was made by Sheila Quayle, a long-standing figure in the sport and one of the original members of Ballasalla netball team.
The Vase Final awards were presented by Clare Gelder, operations director for Isle of Man Netball.
The event also celebrated the strong family connections within the sport, with mother-and-daughter pairings Bree and Lexi McLaughlin (Castletown) and Kat and Iselin Keeling (Route 1) both featuring.
A particularly meaningful moment came in the men’s competition, where Judi’s grandson Zac Irving represented Simcocks.
Organisers extended their thanks to all volunteers and supporters who contributed to the success of the day, including umpires, scorers, Sam Mitchell for event music and Gary Weightman of Vannin Photos.
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