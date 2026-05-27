Three Manx Harriers sprinters produced impressive performances at the Stratford Speed Grand Prix held at the London Olympic Stadium warm-up track on Monday in extremely challenging conditions.
Competing in temperatures reaching 33°C, Meghan Pilley clocked an excellent wind-legal 12.10 seconds (+2.0) in the women’s 100 metres, while Lydia Morris recorded 12.24 seconds with the wind just above the legal limit in what was her first proper race since April 2025.
Morris was delighted to be back competing after a long injury battle, saying she was ‘unbelievably happy to be back doing what I love’ after a period where even walking had been painful.
She paid tribute to coach Tom Riley, Isle of Man Sport and her physio for helping her return to racing.
Daniel Stewart-Clague, a veteran-35 athlete, also impressed with a wind-legal time of 11.06 seconds in the men’s 100 metres.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
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