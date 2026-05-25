Commonwealth Games-bound athlete David Mullarkey set a new personal best in the 5,000 metres on Saturday.
The former Castle Rushen student was competing at the Sound Track Fest Meeting in Los Angeles, where he finished sixth in a fantastic time of 13:09.40
This sliced nine seconds off his personal best time for the event.
Athletics correspondent David Griffiths said: ‘This time will rank him number one in the UK so far in 2026, and indeed only one British athlete, George Mills, ran faster in 2025.
‘It's another phenomenal performance by an athlete who will be representing the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer.’
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