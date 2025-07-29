Entries for the Altenar-sponsored Isle of Man Marathon and Half-Marathon closed at midnight on Tuesday and numbers appear to be extremely good for the half and around average for the marathon.
The events take place a week on Sunday, August 10, based at Ramsey AFC’s Ballacloan Stadium. The marathon will start from North Shore Promenade at 8.30am followed 30 minutes later by the half-marathon over a single lap of the same Ramsey-Bride-Andreas-Ramsey course.
There is a significant shortage of marshals, so if it may be necessary to reallocate volunteers from water stations and other key points, meaning some areas may go unmanned.
Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club confirm that the event will go ahead, but participant safety and experience may be affected without the full team in place. If you can spare a few hours, please email [email protected] ASAP. Every volunteer helps maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for all.
Comments
