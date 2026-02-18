The record-breaking weekend for Isle of Man athletes also extended to the other side of the Atlantic on Saturday.
After Regan Corrin and Sarah Astin produced historic performances in Birmingham and Seville (see this week’s Examiner), David Mullarkey also delivered a superb run in America.
Competing in the 5,000 metres race in North Carolina at the ASICS Sound Invite Meeting on Saturday, the Commonwealth Games runner set a new indoor personal best and Isle of Man record time of 13 minutes 18.40 seconds, taking more than five seconds off his previous record set in Boston a year ago.
Yet another wonderful performance by a brilliant athlete excelling on the big stage.
Big half-marathon personal best for Atherton
Just when you thought things couldn't get any better for Isle of Man athletes last weekend, news filtered through of Western AC distance runner Dawn Atherton smashing her half-marathon personal best in Manchester on Sunday.
Atherton finished sixth in the women's race out of a field of more than 1,000 athletes at the Media City Half Marathon in a time of one hour 23 minutes 26 seconds, taking almost two minutes off her previous best in windy conditions.
As it stands, this time will move her up from 21st place to 12th on the all-time list of local women for the half-marathon distance - a great performance.
