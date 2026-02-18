Isle of Man athlete Sarah Webster has been named as the 2025 IAU Athlete of the Year Award by the International Association of Ultrarunners.
The former Northern AC member, who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, enjoyed a stellar 12 months last year and has now been recognised by the world governing body of ultra running with the prestigious award.
Alongside Belgium’s Matthieu Bonne, the pair have been awarded after delivering exceptional performances throughout the 2025 season.
Announcing the awards, IAU said: ‘This year’s honours go to Sarah Webster (Great Britain and Northern Ireland) and Matthieu Bonne (Belgium), both earning the distinction for the first time in their careers.
‘Webster and Bonne each made history during the year. At the 2025 IAU 24H World Championships in Albi, France, Webster claimed the world title and set a new women’s 24‑hour IAU world record in her debut at the discipline.
‘Webster has emerged as one of Great Britain’s most accomplished ultrarunners, recognised for her consistency, strength and exceptional range across ultradistance events.
‘Now a key member of the British national team, she has delivered standout performances at major international championships, particularly in the 24‑hour format, where her pacing discipline and mental resilience set her apart.
‘Her world‑record‑breaking run at the 2025 IAU 24H World Championships confirmed her status as one of the leading ultrarunners of her generation.
‘Webster continues to represent Great Britain with determination and pride, inspiring athletes across the global ultrarunning community.’
