Liam Parker and Katherine Cubbon repeated their 5km race wins in the penultimate round of the HubPeople-sponsored winter running series at Ramsey last week.
In conditions described as ‘brutally windy’ on West Quay, Parker’s time of 17 minutes 28 seconds was not unsurprisingly slower than his previous best.
Newcomer to the series Euan Wylie was right in the mix for the first two laps of the race, but dropped off the pace on the final circuit to finish fourth behind Mike Garrett and David Garrood.
Cubbon won the women’s 5km race for the second time, while making steady progress in the series was Northern AC’s own Holly Salter who was third female behind Becky Watterson.
The single lap 1.7km race was won by Steve Oates from Becca Kelly and Colin Crooks.
Three-lap results (measured 5km), Northern AC: 1, Liam Parker 17min 28sec; 2, Michael Garrett 17.58; 3, David Garrood 18.06; 4, Euan Wylie 18.13; 5, Matt Callister 18.49; 6, Mark Corkish 19.04; 7, Katherine Cubbon 19.26; 8, Ryan Watterson 19.44; 9, Paul Keen 20.26; 10, Alan Gelling 20.27; 11, Sonny Cawley 20.29; 12, Becky Watterson 20.35; 13, Martin Young 20.37; 14, Andrew Bell 21.08; 15. Holly Salter 21.21; 16, Gail Sheeley 21.31; 17, Mike Chatel 21.38; 18, Kathy Garrett 21.40; 19, Emily Bridson 21.53; 20, Ben Smaller 21.57; 21, Paul McGilvray 22.44; 22, Andrew Quayle 23.06; 23, Charlotte Sugden 23.18; 24, Mark Rea 23.29; 25, Becky Fowler 24.27; 26, Stephen Brown 25.15; 27, Jane Walmsley 25.38; 28, Mike Connors 25.44; 29, Paul Sugden 25.54; 30, Katie Ardern 25.59; 31, Lawrence Dyer 26.03; 32, Brandon Ellis 26.07; 33, David Roberts 26.20; 34, Shannon Roberts 26.20; 35, Helen Cooper 26.28; 36, Mike Davies 26.43; 37, Euan Ellis 26.57; 38, Helen Kee 27.16; 39, Emma Mapp 27.16; 40, Graham Thwaites 27.31; 41, Jamie Humphreys 27.45; 42, Moira Hall 28.57; 43, Julie Cretney 28.59; 44, Michelle Meikle 30.08; 45, Karen Gadsby 30.45; 46, Laura Bryan 32.11; 47, Denise Bridson 33.00.
One lap race (1.7km): 1, Steve Oates 6min 28sec; 2, Becca Kelly 7.44; 3, Colin Crooks 8.00; 4, Terri Salmon 8.26; 5, Vicki Burgess 9.18; 6, Dave Corrin 9.47; 7, Matthew Burgess 10.07; 8, Alan Pilling 10.29; 9, Maura Kelly 10.31; 10, Phill Swales 10.32.
The last round of the series will take place on Tuesday, March 3, after which the awards presentation will take place from approximately 8pm in the Mitre on Ramsey quayside.
All welcome to stay for the presentation, there will be light refreshments prior to awards and T-shirt prizes.
Signing on will be at the Creek Inn from 9.15am, start from the rear of the kipper yards at 10am. Usual 10km and 5km options for junior/senior/vet runners and 1km/2km for under nines and under-11s.
