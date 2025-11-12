The local athletics action this weekend is firmly focused on racewalking, with some star visitors travelling to the island for a coaching session and to take part in the second round of the Manx Harriers Winter Walk League on Sunday morning.
Tom Bosworth has been the highest-profile British racewalker of the modern era, representing GB with distinction at the Olympic Games, World and European Championships and many other events.
He is a Commonwealth Games silver medallist for England and is believed to be bringing the medal with him at the weekend.
Bosworth finished sixth in the men’s 20km walk at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, and holds multiple British records over a variety of distances.
His coaching session takes place on Saturday afternoon, beginning at 2pm at the NSC.
Fellow world and European athlete Cam Corbishley will also be visiting this weekend and will be racing over 10km on Sunday, while former international racewalker Verity Snook is also coming to the island.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
