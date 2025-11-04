The 2025-26 Manx Harriers Winter Walking League got under way at the NSC in damp conditions on the Sunday before last.
Generously sponsored once again by Up & Running, the league comprises of five events over the winter with races for all ages.
For this opening round, there was no handicap system used, so the fastest walkers took their opportunity to score good league points.
In the 10km race, Neil Wade (MH) continued his recent purple patch and set a big personal best. Chris Addy (MFR) had a fine walk to take second and it was good to see Michelle Turner back racing, looking stylish and setting a fast time of 58 minutes 07 seconds for third overall.
In fourth place Marie Jackson (MH) had one of the walks of the day. Indeed, her time of 62.08 would have won her age group in the recent European Masters 10km Walk.
Rounding out the top five, Jayne Farquhar (IoMVAC) showed she has recovered well from the recent Chicago Marathon with a sub-64 minute time.
Timothy Perry (NAC) was always in charge of the 5km and he put in another sub-26 clocking. He is desperate to break 25 minutes and it will happen soon.
Behind him was fellow u15 junior Lilee Fletcher-Merryweather (MH) who again showed excellent style and efficiency. Completing a junior top three, u17 Amy Surgeon (MH) put in a really solid walk in an event that is still quite new to her.
The junior ranks were somewhat depleted by illness, but there were some fine performances in all distances.
The 400m saw the latest member of the Perry dynasty, six year old Aalin, take the win in a rapid 2.33. In second place, Ossy Addy enjoyed his race and will hopefully be back for more.
In the 1km, another youngster with talented siblings to copy, Charlee Fletcher-Merryweather, put on a fine display to take the win.
Her big brother Jay Jay Fletcher Merryweather (MH) took a clear win in the 2km, easing away from Jack Davies (MH) after a fast start. It was good to see Grace Mercer back racing again in third.
The 3km saw Polly Davies (MH) set a new personal best, with a well-paced effort that would have secured a medal at the English Schools Championships. In second place, Luis Richardson (NAC) looked stylish and showed plenty of potential for the rest of the series.
Thanks as ever go to all the marshals, lap-scorers, time-keepers, judges and tea-makers for their time and commitment.
CHANGE OF VENUE
The second round will take place at the NSC and not at Andreas as originally advertised.
UPCOMING EVENT
Two-time Olympian and Commonwealth silver medallist Tom Bosworth is coming to the island next weekend (November 15-16) to host a training and coaching weekend.
Some of the junior athletes he coaches in the north west of England are coming over for the weekend too. Respected UK coach Verity Snook is also attending along with a number of her athletes.
Open to all, the coaching session will take place at the NSC track on Saturday, November 15 at 2pm. That evening there will be an informal function at which juniors and athletes will be able to chat to Tom.
On the Sunday morning Bosworth will be in attendance at round two of the Winter Walking League, where the Manx juniors will compete against our visitors.
For more information about the weekend, please contact Steve Partington on 489582.
STEVE PARTINGTON
