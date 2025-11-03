Isle of Man athletics stalwarts Bernie and Di Shimell were recognised by England Athletics recently.
The pair were the recipients of a Services to Athletics and Running accolade at the northwest regional Volunteer Awards which were held at Leigh Sports Village in Greater Manchester.
Describing the two stalwarts of the sport in the island, England Athletics said: ‘Bernie and Di Shimell are the backbone of athletics in the Isle of Man.
‘With over 30 years of dedicated service, Di has coached athletes of all ages and abilities-some to international success - while also officiating, managing teams, and organising major championships.
‘Bernie, a timekeeper since the 1990s, supports more than 50 events annually with warmth and professionalism. Together, they’ve strengthened clubs, inspired volunteers, and built a lasting legacy of excellence, inclusion, and community spirit.
‘Their tireless commitment and love for the sport have shaped generations and made an enduring impact across the region.’
Speaking after winning the award, Bernie commented: ‘It definitely does mean a lot. Really, I'd like to try and encourage more people to get involved with timekeeping.
‘I keep trying to get more and more, and I think the way forward is to get the old athletes back into athletics, they're the ones who love the sport and they're the ones we need to help move it forward again.’
In a post on social media, Isle of Man Athletics added: ‘We’re thrilled to share that Bernie and Di have won the North West England Athletics 2025 Regional Volunteer Award in the Services to Athletics and Running category.
‘Bernie and Di are true pillars of our athletics community — selflessly giving their time, energy, and passion to help the sport thrive.
‘Without volunteers like them, athletics in the island simply wouldn’t be what it is today. Thank you both for everything you do!’
