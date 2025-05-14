Athletes representing Manx Harriers, Northern AC and Western AC won a glut of medals at the two-day Lancashire Track and Field Championships held at Stanley Park in Blackpool last weekend in glorious weather.
An impressive total of 34 medals were won in all - 16 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze. In addition, there were many outstanding performances from athletes who finished outside the medal positions, and countless personal bests were set across a range of disciplines.
Pride of place must go to Eve Martin (MH) who achieved the remarkable tally of five gold medals and one silver over the weekend in the under-13 girls age group.
She is an exciting prospect who excels in multiple events. Her gold medals came in 70 metres hurdles, 800m, 1,500m, high jump and long jump. She was the silver medallist in the 200m.
Another fine young athlete is Leighton Curphey (MH) who won four medals in the u13 boys events, two of them gold in the 800 and 1,500 metres in which he set personal best times.
Several of the Island Games athletes showed excellent form on the build-up to July’s big event in Orkney, with Lucy Ormsby (NAC) especially impressive as she took gold medals in the u20 women’s 100 metres and 400 metres. She set new pbs in both, with 12.8 seconds and 58.0 seconds respectively.
Corrin Leeming (WAC) was in action in the first event of the championship, winning the gold medal in the senior men’s 5,000 metres in a time of 14 minutes and 48.1 seconds. Recently returned from an injury lay-off, that time is within five seconds of his best.
Another double gold medallist was Aimee Christian (MH) in the senior women’s 400m and 400m hurdles in times very close to her best. She also set a new pb of 26.5 seconds in the 200m in which she was the silver medallist.
The other gold medallists were Elizabeth Clennell (MH) in the javelin, Ffinlo Thomas (MH) in the hammer, Sirona Thompson (MH) in the shot and Zac Woodward (NAC) in the pole vault.
Ben Sinclair showed good early-season form, winning silver medals in the senior men’s 200m and 400m, setting a new pb of 22.4 seconds in the 200m.
Mention should also be made of Rowan Thompson (MH) in the u13 girls who won a silver medal in the javelin and bronzes in the 70 metres hurdles, high jump and shot – a great set of results.
Susan Sinclair, who travelled with the team in a supporting role, said afterwards: ‘It was great to watch them all compete, but it was even better to see the support from each and every athlete to those racing no matter if they were under-13 or senior.
‘Even though everyone was rushing for the bus late on Sunday, they still stayed to support Ben in the last race of the day at 4.25pm and it was lovely to see. Congratulations to all the athletes who were absolutely amazing.’
Many thanks go to Petra Atchison for organising the trip, and to Julie Stanfield and Jane Kennaugh for looking after and supporting the athletes over the weekend.
DAVID GRIFFITHS