Manx athlete Regan Corrin has enjoyed a record-breaking and gold-medal winning weekend in Sheffield.
The Manx Harrier was competing in the Under-20 England Indoor Athletics Championships in the Steel City, winning gold in the high jump and silver in the event’s long jump.
On Saturday, Corrin won the high jump competition by a huge margin with a new personal best clearance of 2.15 metres.
This height adds two centimetres to his personal best and Isle of Man under-20 men's record he set in 2024. Crucially it also gives him a Commonwealth Games consideration standard ahead of this summer’s Games in Glasgow.
He is now within three centimetres of 2002 Commonwealth Games finalist Martin Aram's overall Isle of Man record of 2.18 metres.
Corrin followed that up with an impressive performance in the championships’ long jump event on Sunday as he obliterated his own island record for the event.
Regan claimed the silver medal with an opening jump of 7.57 metres, and he followed this up with 7.55m with his third attempt.
The young Manxman is already the overall Isle of Man record holder with 7.31m achieved last season, and on a couple of occasions last year he narrowly overstepped the board with huge jumps.
Harrow’s Daniel Embegor claimed gold with his opening jump of 7.73m.
The weekend’s results are all the more impressive considering Corrin’s winter training was disrupted for around five weeks because of an injury.
