Peel secured the first piece of major silverware of the women’s football season on Sunday afternoon as they beat Douglas Royal 6-0 in the Canada Life-sponsored Floodlit Cup final at the Bowl.
The westerners booked their place in the final with a 3-0 win over Corinthians in the previous weekend’s semi-finals, while Douglas Royal racked up a 6-1 win over Onchan to secure their place against Peel.
At the weekend, Lisa Costain gave the westerners an early lead, before island international Becky Corkish netted their second to give the Douglas Road side a two-goal advantage at the half-time break.
Player of the match, and recently crowned Player of the Month, Sarah Wignall netted a brace shortly after the break, before youngster Pippa Wallis made it 5-0.
Wignall completed her hat-trick with the last kick of the game.
It was the third time Peel have won this trophy and the first time they have retained this silverware.
Wignall also made a piece of Floodlit cup history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in the final.
A special mention also has to go the officials Caleb Christian (referee) Tom Elson and Lachlan Mitchell (assistant referees) who became the first three teenagers to officiate a major cup final in the island.
