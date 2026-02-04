Isle of Man cyclist Matt Bostock clinched a medal at the UEC Track Elite European Championships earlier this week.
The 28-year-old from Glen Vine was named in the 22-strong squad that represented Great Britain in the first major event of the 2026 season.
The championships got underway in Konya, Turkey on Sunday and continued until today (Thursday).
Having returned to the GB track team earlier last year, Bocky was included in the men’s endurance squad and took part in both the individual and team pursuit events alongside Henry Hobbs, Tim Shoreman, Mark Stewart, Will Tidball, Ben Wiggins (the son of former Tour de France winner Bradley) and Ollie Wood.
The British contingent went up against 2025 bronze medallists Switzerland in the first round of the team event and, despite a good effort, they were edged out by their Swiss counterparts.
But their time of 3 minutes 44.915 seconds put them into the bronze medal final against France and a chance to claim a medal.
In the medal play-off, Bocky lined up alongside Wood, Tidball and Hobb, and the squad delivered a smooth ride that saw them lead throughout, before a final push in the last half lap saw them get the catch France and take the bronze.
Bocky also narrowly missed out on a second bronze when finishing fourth in the men’s individual pursuit, just missing out on the podium behind Italy’s Renato Favero.
