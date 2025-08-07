There’s a record-breaking number of entries for this Sunday’s half-marathon.
Indeed, entries for the full marathon along with the No Rest for the Wicked series are also extremely good.
A record of 517 are listed for the Altenar-sponsored half-marathon that gets underway from Ramsey’s North Shore Promenade at 9am, preceded by up to 127 for the full marathon at 8.30.
Of that combined number (644), no fewer than 131 are then preparing to contest five other events during the week making up the No Rest series - again thought to be a record number.
Sam Jones will be aiming to defend the marathon title that he won 12 months ago and will start as favourite for both the local and overall awards. The Island Game athlete is one of 17 entered for the Isle of Man Marathon Championship titles.
Others to bear in mind include Irish-born Shaun McEntee, last year’s runner-up James Read, David Clarke (third), David Williams (fourth), Paul Jennings (fifth) and Kirk Michael’s very own Matt Callister (sixth in 2024).
Therefore, all of last year’s top six are entered, with McEntee (fourth in 2023) a former IoM Marathon champion.
The IoM women’s title is likely to be decided between the rapidly improving Katharine Cubbon and Christiana Akingbola (fourth woman last year).
The big news regarding the half-marathon is that Corrin Leeming will not be contesting it this year.
Having won gold in the same event at the Island Games in Orkney recently, he had been hot favourite to win Sunday’s event on home soil.
But instead he is opting to do a BMC (British Milers Club) 5,000 metres race in Manchester on Saturday to gain more experience on the track.
This opens the door for someone else to claim victory, potentially the likes of Liam Parker, Dave Bignell, Paul Sykes and Michael Garrett who will all be in with a shout. Keep an eye on the contingent of UK runners though - they are likely to challenge for the win.
Christa Cain could well be in contention for a top three position overall now too. Like Leeming, she was in sublime form at the recent Island Games when winning three gold medals, so it really is difficult to see past her winning the women’s class and challenging for a podium overall.
Expect Cain somewhere in the region of 1hr 16 minutes, which is the record set by Gemma Astin in 2023.
The half-marathon course is one lap of the marathon, taking in Bride Hill, Andreas and St Jude’s.
Both events are hosted by Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club.
