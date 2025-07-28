David Mullarkey completed a silver-medal double for Great Britain at the World University Games in Germany last week.
The former Castle Rushen student finished second in the 10,000 metres on Wednesday before repeating the result in Saturday morning’s 5,000m event at the Lohreidestadion in Bochum-Wattenscheid.
In the former event, the Manxman finished just over a second behind 18-year-old Kenyan runner Brian Musau who held off Mullarkey in a last-lap sprint to clinch gold in a time of 28 minutes 42.39 seconds.
Mullarkey’s time of 28:43.44 was outside his personal best of 27:51.80 set in California in April.
The 25 year old former Manx Harrier followed this result up with second place in the men's 5,000 metres at the weekend.
The race, run on a hot morning, was painfully slow in the opening laps with nobody wanting to push the pace on, and David settled comfortably into the slipstream of the early leader.
The entire field was still bunched together with four laps to go when the pace finally lifted, with David still latching onto the leader.
It was still anybody's race on the final lap, but with 150 metres to go it looked like he may have been slipping out of contention as he dropped to fifth.
However, he was merely gathering himself for a final sprint down the home straight in which he blasted past three of his rivals, but was unable to catch Frenchman Arthur Gervais who won gold in a time of 15 minutes 2 seconds.
Mullarkey was less than a second behind in 15:02.39 just ahead of Kenya’s Collins Kiprotich and Ukraine’s Andrii Atamaniuk.
Athletics correspondent David Griffiths said: ‘It was another superb run by David who I believe was one of the few to contest both the 10,000 and 5,000 metres events at the championships.
‘With having to run the heat of the 5,000 metres, that meant racing three times in four days in hot and humid conditions.
‘David is currently based with his parents in Keswick following the completion of his time in the States, and is likely to be racing in high-level events in the UK in the coming months.
‘With the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow a year away, what might he achieve there wearing the Isle of Man vest? It's an exciting prospect.’
Mullarkey, who competed for the Isle of Man in the 5,000 metres at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, finished his time across the other side of the Atlantic in June.
During a two and half years in the country he competed for both Florida State and the University of Northern Arizona taking part in the prestigious National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships.
His performances in the States earned him a maiden call up for the senior Great Britain team earlier this summer where he finished eighth in the 5,000m race at the European Team Championships.
