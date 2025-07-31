The next Commonwealth Youth Games will take place in Malta and neighbouring island Gozo in late 2027.
The Mediterranean pair were announced as hosts on Thursday, with the last Youth Games being held in Trinidad and Tobago in 2023.
The Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association has confirmed it will be sending a team to the eighth running of the event which the island hosted in 2011 and is aimed at under-19s. At past games the Isle of Man has won seven medals - four silver and three bronze.
Malta 2027 will welcome approximately 1,150 athletes aged 14–18 from Commonwealth Sport’s 74 nations and territories.
The sport programme will feature eight sports, with sailing and water polo making their debut at a CYG, alongside athletics and para athletics, netball, squash, swimming and para swimming, triathlon and weightlifting.
Organisers say the distinctive programme was designed to maximise local and Commonwealth youth appeal and utilise existing state-of-the-art venues.
Malta 2027 will have the largest para sport programme at a CYG, with para swimming being added for the first time, building on the landmark inclusion of para athletics in 2023.
Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said: ‘We are thrilled to bring the Commonwealth Youth Games to Malta in 2027 and thank Commonwealth Sport Malta and the Government of Malta for their commitment and vision.
‘Malta’s athlete-first proposal, world-class facilities, and proven experience in hosting international events make it an ideal host.’
Team Isle of Man will also be competing at next year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.
Glasgow stepped in to host after Victoria, Australia withdrew over cost concerns.
The event will feature a streamlined 10‑sport programme, including six integrated Para‑sports, held across four existing venues: Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena/Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus.
Around 3,000 athletes from up to 74 nations and territories are expected to compete.
