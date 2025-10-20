Former Isle of Man Veteran Sportsperson of the Year, Sarah Webster, won the women’s title at World 24-hour Running Championship in Southern France at the weekend.
The ex-Northern AC member, who moved to the south coast of England earlier this year, triumphed from a field of 161 by a big margin and has set a new world record distance, beating the previous mark set in 2023 by the Japanese athlete who was third.
The first three from the race, held on a 1,500 metres circuit at Albi near Tolouse, all beat the previous record.
Sarah finished fifth overall, the Commonwealth Games runner completing 185 full laps, a distance of 277.559 kilometres, which is more than 172 miles.
To add to all this, Webster was the leading member of the Great Britain women's team who have also won the team contest by a big margin.
Talking about the performance, athletics correspondent David Griffiths added: ‘A truly incredible performance by an incredible athlete who gave so much to athletics in the Isle of Man during her years living here.
‘I'm sure also that all the messages of support [from the Manx athletics community] for Sarah during the race will have given her a great boost, so thanks to everyone for your magnificent support for her over the past 24 hours!’
