James Chawke picked up the Peoples’ Challenger award for his performances during the TT fortnight.
The Irish rider was the recipient of the Monster Energy-sponsored award, which aims to celebrate the event’s unsung heroes and privateers, following a public vote.
He came out on top ahead of fellow solo competitors Jonathan Perry, Baz Furber and Timothee Monot.
Chawke made his Mountain Course debut in 2018 when winning the 2018 Junior Manx Grand Prix before stepping up to the TT the following year.
Competing across all classes that year, nearly claimed a top-10 finish in his maiden year when finishing 11th aboard a Paton in the Lightweight TT, only 13 seconds behind Horst Saiger.
Chawke boasts a strong and consistent record around the Mountain Course, finishing 23 out of the 28 races he has started.
As well as his 11th in the 2019 Lightweight TT, his result of 14th in the 2024 Superbike TT was arguably his most impressive to date.
This year the County Limerick native competed in all solo classes, riding a BMW M1000RR in the RST Superbike TT, a Suzuki GSX-750R in the Monster Energy Supersport TT races and an Aprilia RS660 in the Carole Nash Sportbike TT.
After finishing 27th in the Superbike TT and 28th in both Supersport TTs, Chawke saved his best for last in Friday afternoon’s Sportbike TT where ended the race in 22nd place.
While he may not have set a personal best in terms of finishing position, his race time of one hour 50 minutes 55.105 seconds at an average speed of 122.458mph in the Superbike marked Chawke’s best time in a six-lap Superbike race, and also improved his speed over three laps in the Supersport class as well.
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