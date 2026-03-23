All three matches in the women’s league went ahead on Sunday afternoon.
Douglas Royal leap-frogged opponents Onchan into third place, with a 5-0 win at Ballafletcher.
Leading 3-0 at the break, Rebecca Cole (2), Mika Chen (2) were on target for the Whites.
Corinthians closed the gap on Peel who were not in competitive action on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Rushen United at Croit Lowey.
Leading 6-0 at half-time, Milly Dawson (3), Lula-Belle Findlay (2), Lois Coppell (2), Holly Stephen (2) and Lydia Shaw found the target for the Douglas side.
Ten-player Malew and Union Mills both played their first match of 2026 with the hosts coming away with 9-1 win.
Leading 6-1 at the interval, Rosabel Cardy (4), Caitlin Williams (2), Tara Mitchell (2) and Natalie Clark-Smith scored for the Clagh Vane side.
Mills’ consolation came in the form of a Kelly Donockley strike.
A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
PAUL HATTON
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