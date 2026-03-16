Motorcycle clothing and apparel brand RST will field an official team at this summer’s TT, with 16-time winner Ian Hutchinson spearheading its debut campaign.
The new team will contest the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races with the aim of being competitive from the outset.
The 46 year old from Bingley is one of the most accomplished riders in the event’s history, famously achieving five victories in a single week in 2010. This remains the most wins by any one rider in a single TT.
The entry marks the first time RST has operated its own team at the TT but, as the official safety partner of the event, it has supplied protective equipment to competitors for many years.
Hutchy said: ‘This project is very personal to me. After everything I’ve experienced at the TT, I still have that drive to prove we can compete at the very front.
‘Everyone involved has come on this journey with me, and I want it to work for all of us. We’re aiming for that top spot and I want everyone to get something out of this.’
Stuart Millington, vice-president of RST added: ‘Launching TeamRST is a defining moment for our brand: We’re doing this with one goal, giving Ian the package he needs to win at this year’s TT.
‘We have been working with Ian for more than 15 years. Ian is one of the most accomplished and determined competitors in TT history, and his experience makes him the perfect rider to lead this project.’
RST will produce a dedicated TeamRST documentary series following Hutchinson’s and the team’s preparation for the 2026 TT.
The series will provide behind-the-scenes access to machine build, technical development, testing and the logistical demands of preparing for the Mountain Course, which will also be featured on the TT’s free to watch digital streaming platform, TT+.
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