Budgets restraints were an all too common problem for many in 2022 and 2023 and resulted in a year out in the latter for the 22 year old, but an opportunity to ride for Manx Legend Racing for the last part of the season showed that Illiam had lost none of competitive edge as he managed a front-row start and sixth place finish at the prestigious ‘Anglesey Grand’ as well as podiums in his 600cc local Championship.