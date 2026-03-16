Promising motorcyclist Illiam Quayle is set to make his highly-anticipated road racing debut at the prestigious Cookstown 100 over the weekend of April 24 and 25.
The 22-year-old Douglas man will line up in the Northern Irish event’s Supersport class on board his own 600 GSXR Suzuki.
The son of renowned former racer and TT rider liaison officer Richard 'Milky' Quayle, Illiam aims to continue his family’s proud racing tradition as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.
IIliam got the two-wheeled bug at the age of 10 and started mini moto racing, and it wasn't long before he tasted success, winning the Isle of Man Mini Moto Championship in 2014 at the age of 11.
In 2015, he made the jump to the Isle of Man Pit Bike Championship and finished second at his first attempt, winning it the following year.
A natural progression to the British Pit Bike Championship followed in 2017, where he achieved a best result of third, and that same year he again won the island series.
2018 saw Illiam take the first steps into racing on bigger circuits in the prestigious Super Teens Championship with a best finish of seventh and a successful move to a larger 'Twin' at No Limits in 2019 saw him on the podium at the first round of the year, and wrapping up the title with a round to spare.
A tilt at the BSB Ducati Tri Options Cup in 2020 was curtailed by the Covid-19 outbreak, but he returned to the series in 2021.
Travel restrictions meant he only competed in a few rounds and had a best place finish of 16th.
Budgets restraints were an all too common problem for many in 2022 and 2023 and resulted in a year out in the latter for the 22 year old, but an opportunity to ride for Manx Legend Racing for the last part of the season showed that Illiam had lost none of competitive edge as he managed a front-row start and sixth place finish at the prestigious ‘Anglesey Grand’ as well as podiums in his 600cc local Championship.
In 2024, the Manx rider stayed with the Manx Legend Racing team and made the step up to 1000cc machines in the No Limits Super Series.
It was a very successful year, beating established names, reaching the podium and mixing it with the leading groups throughout the year.
A one-off wild-card meeting in the BMW F900 Cup on an unfamiliar bike and circuit saw Illiam reach a landmark with a first podium, marking his first time in the BSB paddock.
At the end of the season, he made another wild-card appearance, this time in the National Superstock Championship, finishing 18th on his debut.
This led to a first full season in the Championship last year where Illiam, by his own admission, struggled a bit due to one thing or another, and he amicably split from his Manx Legend Racing team at the end of the season.
Following his Cookstown debut, Illiam is scheduled to compete at other major events, including Scarborough, the North West 200, and the Manx Grand Prix, riding both Paton and Honda CBR600RR machinery.
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