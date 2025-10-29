The second round of the Group Eleven-sponsored Isle of Man Cross-Country League takes place this Sunday.
The Manx Harriers-organised round will take place at the Home of Rest for Old Horses on Richmond Hill in Douglas - race HQ will be in the barn at the venue.
For those who did not enter before round one, entries close at 8pm tomorrow evening (Friday), although the entry system will reopen for later rounds if you miss this one.
Runners do not need to enter again if they have already done so.
The minimum age to compete is seven years old on the day of the race (for the under-nine category. To enter, head to https://manxfellrunners.org/iom-xc-20256-pre-entry
Number collection (for those who didn’t receive their number at round one) will take place on the day between 11.30am and 1pm at the barn (opposite café and toilets) - no entries will be accepted at collection.
The timetable and distances for the day are as follows:
11.30am to 1pm – course open for inspection
1pm – Under-nine Boys and Girls, 800m (one small lap)
1.10pm – U11 Boys, 1,600m (two small laps)
1.20pm – U11 Girls, 1,600m (two small laps)
1.30pm – U13 Boys & Girls, 3,300m (one small lap and one large lap)
1.45pm – Short Course (U20/Senior/Vet option), 3,300m (one small lap and one large lap)
1.45pm – U17 Men and Women, 5,800m (one small lap and two large laps)
2.10pm – U15 Boys and Girls, 5,000m (two large laps)
2.10pm – Junior/Senior/Veteran Women, 7,500m (three large laps)
2.10pm – Junior/Senior/Vet Men, 10,000m (four large laps).
Parking will be accessible at the venue and refreshments will be available at the on-site cafe.
Marshals are still needed for the event so anyone who can help should please contact Andy Fox by email at [email protected]
