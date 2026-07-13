Isle of Man athlete Taylor Kneen won a silver medal in the junior boys 300 metres final at the English Schools Track and Field Championships at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham over the weekend.
This is without doubt one of the finest performances achieved by a local athlete at these championships, where the standard is absolutely sky high. Only a handful of athletes from the island have ever won a medal at the event.
Taylor ran even faster than he did in winning his heat in the morning when he was the fastest of all the 23 athletes in the event - for an athlete from the Isle of Man to medal at such a prestigious event is absolutely fantastic.
His time of 35.74 seconds places him ranked number two in the UK for Year 9 runners and seventh in the UK for under-16s (Years 9 and 10).
Congratulations go to Taylor on a performance that ranks very highly in the history of Manx athletics.
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