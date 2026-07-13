Christa Cain has been called up to the Isle of Man team for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games at late notice.
The talented athlete has been selected to replace Sarah Astin who unfortunately had to withdraw from the Glasgow games because of injury.
The latter, who represented the island at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, was due to run in the women's 5,000 metres event at Scotstoun Stadium.
But the 32-year-old has been unable to overcome an injury issue she first suffered earlier this year on the build up to her debut marathon.
The change has been formally approved by Commonwealth Sport, whose rules permit a like-for-like replacement when a named athlete has been declared unfit after the team selection deadline.
Speaking on social media, a disappointed Astin said: ‘Gutted to be withdrawing from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this month.
‘I picked up an injury in the lead up to the Seville Marathon in February which I haven’t managed to shake.’
Two-time Veteran Sportsperson of the Year Cain is in excellent form at the moment, most recently producing another gold medal-winning performance in Shrewsbury over the weekend.
Competing in the England Masters International 5K, Cain produced a strong performance to claim the women's title and secure her third England Masters road race gold medal of the year.
More from Christa’s latest success in this week’s Manx Independent, on sale Thursday morning.
- This year’s Commonwealth Games get underway in Glasgow next week on Thursday, July 23 and continue until Sunday, August 2.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.