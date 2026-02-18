Isle of Man cyclist Matthew Bostock will bid for glory over the next few days in the 2026 Lloyds National Track Championships.
One of the highlights of the British cycling calendar, the championships fire into life tomorrow (Thursday) at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester and continue until Sunday.
The 28-year-old from Glen Vine will compete in the men’s endurance events, having done likewise in the recent UEC Track Elite European Championships in Turkey where he won a bronze medal.
Another rider who shone there was Kent’s Matthew Richardson who made history when he became the first British man to win the sprint title at the championships.
Richardson will also compete in Manchester, before heading over to the island to be guest of honour at next week’s Isle of Man Sports Awards where Bocky is nominated in the Sportsman and Ambassador categories.
BOCKY’S NEW TEAM
Earlier this week, Bostock was officially unveiled in the new line-up for top British Continental team Rapha.
Announcing the news, the team said: ‘At its head, symbolically at least, is Matt Bostock. The 2025 season proved a significant one for the Manx rider who won the overall Rapha Super-League title.
‘His success was built on searing summer form in the circuit race season, underlining his status as one of the most reliable performers on the UK scene. This year he will combine track and road ambitions.
Bocky commented: ‘Proud to be with Rapha in 2026. Super excited to be part of a new era for the RCC and grateful to Rapha for continuing to support the UK scene.
‘Hopefully this means I get some bonus points to help defend my Super League title too.’
