With the Parish Walk having been and gone for another year, the focus turns to the next prestigious walking event in the Manx calendar – the 2023 End-to-End.
The popular race takes place on Sunday, September 17, and covers a 39.22 mile course, starting at the Point of Ayre in the far north of the island and finishing at The Sound in the far south west.
There’s been a change in the race’s sponsorship this year, with MFX, the Douglas based international payment and foreign exchange brokers, being the main backers of the End-to-End for the next three years.
MFX managing director May Hooper, a regular End-to-End participant in recent years, said: ‘I’ve just completed my fifth Parish Walk but, like a lot of people in the island, I’m not ready to hang up my walking boots just yet.
‘The early autumn date for the race is not only a great time of year, but it gives people time to recharge their batteries and be able to tackle this beautiful, scenic route.’
The course is ideal for avid and dedicated walkers, combining fast flowing, undulated stretches from the Point of Ayre to Peel, followed by more challenging climbs during the remainder of the route to The Sound.
Competitors have a total of 10.5 hours to complete the race, a half an hour extension from last year.
The organisers of the End-to-End, the Isle of Man Veterans Athletes’ Club, said they were anticipating a healthy turn out for this year’s race.
Race secretary Tony Mackintosh said: ‘Whilst the End-to-End is an event which is well supported by islanders, it also attracts a number of competitors from further afield.
‘The beauty of the End-to-End is that it is open to anyone who appreciates good exercise in a convivial setting. It really is an event designed for all levels of competitor.’