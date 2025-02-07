The 2025 Classic TT will pay tribute to one of the TT’s greatest competitors - Joey Dunlop.
Through special events, exhibitions and commemorative activities, fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the life and career of a rider whose name is synonymous with the event.
The year 2000 remains one of the most memorable in TT history. At 48 years old, Dunlop defied expectations by winning the Formula One TT aboard a factory Honda SP1, overcoming tough competition from emerging stars such as David Jefferies and John McGuinness.
Over six laps of the 37.73-mile circuit, he carved through the competition, crossing the line nearly 15 seconds ahead of Michael Rutter, with McGuinness rounding out the podium.
Dunlop’s triumph in the Formula One TT was only part of a memorable week. He went on to win the 250cc and 125cc races, completing a hat-trick of victories that took his total TT wins to 26, a record which stood until last year when his nephew Michael Dunlop raised the standard to 29 victories.
One of the highlights of 2025 Classic TT will be a tribute lap on Friday, August 29 when Michael Dunlop will ride a replica of Joey’s 2000 Honda VTR SP1 around the Mountain Course.
From August 20-29, fans can visit a special free pop-up exhibition featuring memorabilia from Joey’s career. Items such as his race leathers, helmets and trophies will be on display, providing insight into his 2000 TT triumph.
On Thursday, August 29 a live edition of the TT Podcast will take place at the Grandstand Stage.
Featuring key figures such as McGuinness, Rutter, team members and the Dunlop family, the event will provide behind-the-scenes insights into one of the TT’s most iconic races.
Fans will hear first-hand accounts of the battles on track and the atmosphere in the paddock during that historic week in 2000.
For those looking to relive the magic of Joey’s career, a dedicated pop-up cinema will screen highlights from his greatest TT moments during the festival.