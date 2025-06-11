The 2025 recipients of the Hailwood Foundation financial awards are pictured in the centre at the rear of the TT Grandstand.
The full line-up is (left-right): Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement, Bruno Mathern and Mathilda Jully, Erno Kostamo, Victor Lopez, Joe Yeardsley, Marcus Simpson, Gerald Dath (hidden), Julien Creigniot, Andrea Majola, Lancelot Unissart, Alice Smith, Loris Majcan, Steve Kershaw and passenger Rhys Gibbons. Photo: Mike Hammonds
The Mike Hailwood Foundation is a registered charity run by a small team of volunteers. It owns the centre at the rear of the Grandstand, and all funds raised from the cafe facility during the TT and MGP periods (along with donations) are paid out to competitors in both events.
The overall figure paid out is in the region of £30,000 per year, split between the TT and MGP.
See more information on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mikehailwoodfoundation
Following the sad demise of the TT Supporters Club, the Susan Jenness Trophy is no longer being awarded.
