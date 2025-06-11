Experienced TT campaigner Mark Parrett has confirmed the broken left arm he suffered during this year’s event will require surgery.
The West Sussex rider was struck by a seagull during the week’s second Superstock race near the 33rd milestone forcing him to retire from the race just over a mile later at the Creg-ny-Baa.
Parrett, who was homing in on the milestone figure of 100 TT starts before the incident, was initially taken to Noble’s Hospital before being discharged.
Posting on social media on Wednesday morning he added: ‘Unfortunately, the update on my arm isn’t great - a significant fracture to the radius bone that will require surgery, including plates and screws.
‘I’m hoping to go in for the operation on Friday.’
Following the surgery, it is estimated the self-employed electrician won’t be able to work for approximately eight to 10 weeks.
To help cover his costs during recovery and rehab, Mark’s team have set up a gofundme page to raise funds for the injured rider.
Dan Hughes who is organising the fundraising appeal said on the gofundme page: ‘His recovery will involve several specialised treatments not typically available through the NHS, each carrying a significant personal cost.
‘Every penny donated will go directly toward funding his rehabilitation, which includes:
‘Hyperbaric oxygen therapy – Speeds up healing and promotes cellular repair
‘Red light therapy – Aids in repairing ligaments, tendons, and other soft tissues while reducing inflammation
‘Intensive sports physiotherapy and rehabilitation – Restores strength, flexibility, and functional movement.
‘Mark would be incredibly grateful for any support during this challenging time. The rest of 2025 will be a difficult journey -physically, mentally, and financially- and every contribution will make a meaningful difference.’
