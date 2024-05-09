Albany Lawn Tennis Club’s Chrystal’s Open Senior tournament concluded last Saturday despite the wet weather.
That is largely thanks to the indoor court, even though it needs a new roof.
Although the entry this year was lower, especially regarding the women’s competitions, the standard was very good.
In the men’s doubles Sean Drewry/Jos Woolford beat the Swann brothers, Craig and Stewart 6/0 6/1.
This was followed by the women’s singles, with Albany junior Ava Austerberry beating Rosie Manuja 6/2 6/2. Ava has obviously benefited from her time in the UK training and competing, and it’s good to have her back at the club.
The afternoon concluded with an excellent men’s singles, with Sean Drewry beating a very stubborn Riaan Riekert 6/0 6/3 in a long and hard-hitting match 6/0 6/3.
Lucas Harding was declared winner of best performance by a junior and he said it was a good experience, playing some people he had never played before.
The prizes were presented by Shane Magee of Chrystals and, in thanking everyone involved in the organisation, he concluded by confirming they will sponsor the 2025 event, which is believe will be the 20th year.
Albany chairman Tim Davies also thanked everyone involved, especially referee Chris Butler and Jan Gaskill for the refreshments.
- This Saturday is Manx Youth Games day, with Albany hosting the tennis event.
The club need a lot of helpers, especially to safeguard the young players as well as to help in the kitchen and keep the place tidy.
Volunteers need to be there from 10-10.30am and then some more take over at approximately midday and stay to clear up.
The club has to be back to normal for Sunday afternoon club session. There will be no mini tennis this weekend but it will resume on May 18.
- In having to raise funds for the court’s new roof, the club is looking for four companies who would like to advertise their business with a banner on the indoor court.
If any member can suggest some contacts, please let Pat know - it only costs £150 per year.
- Last Friday, the club’s popular Friday Morning Ladies group presented a cheque for £400 to club president Bryan Sharp as a donation to the indoor court roof fund which had been raised through various ways.
In thanking them, Bryan expressed his appreciation of all that they do for the club which welcomes new members - often those who are new to the island.
They also keep contact with former players who have hung up their racquets.
PAT SHARP