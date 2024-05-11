Foxdale wrapped up the DPS Division Two title on Saturday afternoon with an emphatic 8-1 win over Governor’s Athletic.
With a game left to play, the three points means Dale cannot be overhauled by fellow promoted side Onchan and will return to the top flight for the first time since the mid-90s as second-tier champions.
On target for the westerners against Gov’s were Charlie Harrison (3), Jay Chatwood (3), Kevin Pulman and Liam Cannan.
Elsewhere, DHSOB kept their Gold Cup qualification hopes on track with an emphatic 9-1 win at Malew.
The result leaves the Woods Cup winners, a couple of points behind fourth-place Colby but with two games left to play.
Ramsey and Laxey will go head to head for the Manx Quality Sheds Hospital Cup after the pair won their respective semi-finals.
Ramsey beat Premier League title contenders Ayre United 3-1 in Andreas, while Laxey overcame current top-flight leaders Peel 2-0 at Glen Road.
Results
Saturday, May 11
Manx Quality Sheds Hospital Cup Semi-Finals
Laxey 2-0 Peel
DPS Property Improvement Specialists Division Two
Foxdale 8-1 Governor’s Athletic
Gymns A-W Castletown
Malew 1-9 DHSOB
Canada Life Combination One
Braddan 3-2 Marown