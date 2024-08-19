The curtain was officially raised on the Manx football season with a dramatic Eric Fletcher Charity Shield on Friday evening when Premier League champions Ayre United faced off against FA Cup winners Rushen United FC.
The game saw two evenly-matched teams push each other until a late, contentious goal ultimately decided the result.
The contest began in typical early-season fashion, with both sides finding their feet in a cagey opening period.
The first chance came in the fifth minute when Rushen's Jamie Cadwallader was brought down 20 yards out, giving Aaron Hawley the opportunity to test Ayre keeper Nathan Teare. But he was equal to the challenge, diving low to his right to keep the scores level.
The Tangerines broke the deadlock when, in the 12th minute, Chris Duggan delivered a pinpoint corner to Shaun Kelly at the back post who rose above his marker and powered a header into net to give Ayre an early lead.
The goal sparked the game into life, with both sides showing more intent going forward. Phil Dunnigan nearly doubled their advantage shortly after with a cross that looped off a defender, forcing a fine save from Rushen keeper Tony Harris.
The Spaniards responded well and began to find their rhythm. Their equaliser came in the 32nd minute following a period of sustained pressure.
After a crucial interception by Scott Mason, the Rushen captain found Matt Lamb whose clever Cruyff turn created the space for him to find Charlie Jackson who threaded the ball through to Danny Lane.
Lane made no mistake, curling a beautiful effort into the corner from the edge of the box to level the scores and open his account for Rushen.
The first half ended with the game finely poised at 1-1, with both teams heading into the break knowing the next goal could be decisive.
The second half started with Rushen on the front foot, with Lochie Denham causing problems down the left flank. But clear chances were at a premium and, as the clock ticked down, it appeared the game might be headed for penalties.
That was until the 86th minute when Ayre's new signing Lewis Moran wrote his name into the headlines.
Following a long throw from Kelly, a corner was whipped into the Rushen box leading to chaotic scenes as the ball pinged around in the six-yard area.
Moran eventually poked it home but the goal was initially ruled out for handball by referee Ollie Johnson.
After a lengthy consultation with his assistant, the decision was dramatically overturned much to the fury of the Rushen players and supporters. The goal stood, giving Ayre a 2-1 lead with four minutes remaining.
Rushen threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, but Ayre held firm despite being reduced to 10 men deep into stoppage time when Harry Best was sin-binned for dissent.
Young Ayre striker Dunnigan was awarded the man of the match trophy for his gritty and tenacious performance throughout.
DEAN TURTON