The Football Writers’ Team of the Year for the 2023-24 Canada Life Premier League season has been confirmed. 

The hypothetical XI consists of players who impressed Eric Clague’s player ratings panel throughout the campaign, earning places in Team of the Week and potentially Player of the Month awards along the way. 

Therefore, Gale takes his place in a three-man midfield alongside Ayre United duo Shaun Kelly and Johnny Shields who both excelled for the league champions. 

The leading attackers in the top flight last season were Luke Booth of Union Mills, Joe Bergquist of St Mary’s and Danny Oram of Ayre who line up in a three-pronged Team of the Year frontline. 

The latter finished second in the overall player standings for the season, just ahead of Peel’s Luke Doherty who takes his place in a four-man defence. 

Joining him in the back four are Sam Ingham of St John’s, Jamie Callister of Ayre and Karl Clark of St Mary’s. 

Donning the number one jersey – and therefore winning the Goalkeeper of the Year award last week – is Ramsey’s James Rice. 

St Mary’s defender Karl Clark tackles Ayre striker Danny Oram Photo: Gary Weightman

 

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Goalkeeper  

James Rice 

Defence 

Luke Doherty 

Sam Ingham 

Jamie Callister 

Karl Clark 

Midfield 

Lee Gale 

Shaun Kelly 

Johnny Shields 

Attack 

Danny Oram 

Joe Bergquist 

Luke Booth 

Substitutes: 

Graeme Kennish 

Tomas Brown  

Tom Cowin  

Dylan Pickles 

Stephen Riding 

 

Overall leading points scorers:  

Lee Gale (Peel) 45.5   

Danny Oram (Ayre) 36.5   

Luke Doherty (Peel) 33   

Jamie Callister (Ayre) 29   

Sam Ingham (St John's) 28.5   

Johnny Shields (Ayre) 28.5  

Joe Bergquist (St Mary’s) 27.5  

Luke Booth (Union Mills) 27.5  

Shaun Kelly (Ayre) 27.5  

Karl Clark (St Mary’s) 26  

Chris Walsh (St Mary’s) 25.5  

Tomas Brown (Peel) 25  

Tom Cowin (Laxey) 24.5  

Dylan Pickles (Ramsey) 24.5   

Stephen Riding (Rushen) 24.5  

James Rice (Ramsey) 22.  

 

Most appearances in the Team of the Week during the 2023-24 season: 

Lee Gale (Peel) 10   

Danny Oram (Ayre) 7   

Luke Doherty (Peel) 6  

Taylor Andrews (Peel) 5  

Adam Mealin (Laxey) 5  

Sean Quaye St George’s 5  

Johnny Shields (Ayre) 5   

Karl Clark (St Mary’s) 4   

Tom Cowin (Laxey) 4  

Aaron Hawley (Rushen) 4 

 

Leading points scorers by club:  

AYRE UNITED  

Danny Oram 36.5  

Jamie Callister 29  

  

BRADDAN  

Harry Callin 18.5  

Danny Kinrade 15.5  

  

CORINTHIANS  

Darren Cain 21.5  

Josh Cain 18.5  

  

DOUGLAS ROYAL  

Harley Jackson 21  

Andy Asbridge 19.5  

  

LAXEY 

Tom Cowin 24.5  

Adam Mealin 22.5  

  

MAROWN  

Conor Gilbert 18  

Carl Hartman 18  

  

PEEL 

Lee Gale 45.5  

Luke Doherty 33  

  

RAMSEY  

Dylan Pickles 24.5  

Graham Kennish 22.5  

  

RUSHEN UNITED   

Stephen Riding 24.5  

Aaron Hawley 24  

  

ST GEORGE’S   

Sean Quaye 20  

Morgan Naylor 16.5  

  

ST JOHN'S UTD  

Sam Ingham 28.5  

Alex Haddock 18.5  

  

ST MARY’S 

Joe Bergquist 27.5  

Karl Clark 26  

  

UNION MILLS  

Luke Booth 27.5  

Owen Quayle 21  