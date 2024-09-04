The Football Writers’ Team of the Year for the 2023-24 Canada Life Premier League season has been confirmed.
The hypothetical XI consists of players who impressed Eric Clague’s player ratings panel throughout the campaign, earning places in Team of the Week and potentially Player of the Month awards along the way.
Therefore, Gale takes his place in a three-man midfield alongside Ayre United duo Shaun Kelly and Johnny Shields who both excelled for the league champions.
The leading attackers in the top flight last season were Luke Booth of Union Mills, Joe Bergquist of St Mary’s and Danny Oram of Ayre who line up in a three-pronged Team of the Year frontline.
The latter finished second in the overall player standings for the season, just ahead of Peel’s Luke Doherty who takes his place in a four-man defence.
Joining him in the back four are Sam Ingham of St John’s, Jamie Callister of Ayre and Karl Clark of St Mary’s.
Donning the number one jersey – and therefore winning the Goalkeeper of the Year award last week – is Ramsey’s James Rice.
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Goalkeeper
James Rice
Defence
Luke Doherty
Sam Ingham
Jamie Callister
Karl Clark
Midfield
Lee Gale
Shaun Kelly
Johnny Shields
Attack
Danny Oram
Joe Bergquist
Luke Booth
Substitutes:
Graeme Kennish
Tomas Brown
Tom Cowin
Dylan Pickles
Stephen Riding
Overall leading points scorers:
Lee Gale (Peel) 45.5
Danny Oram (Ayre) 36.5
Luke Doherty (Peel) 33
Jamie Callister (Ayre) 29
Sam Ingham (St John's) 28.5
Johnny Shields (Ayre) 28.5
Joe Bergquist (St Mary’s) 27.5
Luke Booth (Union Mills) 27.5
Shaun Kelly (Ayre) 27.5
Karl Clark (St Mary’s) 26
Chris Walsh (St Mary’s) 25.5
Tomas Brown (Peel) 25
Tom Cowin (Laxey) 24.5
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey) 24.5
Stephen Riding (Rushen) 24.5
James Rice (Ramsey) 22.
Most appearances in the Team of the Week during the 2023-24 season:
Lee Gale (Peel) 10
Danny Oram (Ayre) 7
Luke Doherty (Peel) 6
Taylor Andrews (Peel) 5
Adam Mealin (Laxey) 5
Sean Quaye St George’s 5
Johnny Shields (Ayre) 5
Karl Clark (St Mary’s) 4
Tom Cowin (Laxey) 4
Aaron Hawley (Rushen) 4
Leading points scorers by club:
AYRE UNITED
Danny Oram 36.5
Jamie Callister 29
BRADDAN
Harry Callin 18.5
Danny Kinrade 15.5
CORINTHIANS
Darren Cain 21.5
Josh Cain 18.5
DOUGLAS ROYAL
Harley Jackson 21
Andy Asbridge 19.5
LAXEY
Tom Cowin 24.5
Adam Mealin 22.5
MAROWN
Conor Gilbert 18
Carl Hartman 18
PEEL
Lee Gale 45.5
Luke Doherty 33
RAMSEY
Dylan Pickles 24.5
Graham Kennish 22.5
RUSHEN UNITED
Stephen Riding 24.5
Aaron Hawley 24
ST GEORGE’S
Sean Quaye 20
Morgan Naylor 16.5
ST JOHN'S UTD
Sam Ingham 28.5
Alex Haddock 18.5
ST MARY’S
Joe Bergquist 27.5
Karl Clark 26
UNION MILLS
Luke Booth 27.5
Owen Quayle 21