After a brief break for the knockout fixtures last weekend, it is business usual in the Manx mixed hockey leagues this Saturday.
Kicking things off in the Premiership, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A return to action after a two-week break as they face Motorworx Valkyrs A who are hoping to bounce back after their heavy defeat in their last match.
A battle of the B teams sees Ramsey Crookall Bacchas and Canaccord Genuity Vikings go head-to-head in a key match for survival in the top flight.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will play each other in a crucial contest which could decide which Douglas club will get their hands on the title at the end of the season.
After a shock defeat last weekend, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts will be wanting to get back on track as they face the so far winless Motorworx Valkyrs B.
In the hotly-contested Division One, league leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C have a rematch against Canaccord Genuity Vikings C as the All Blacks hope to reverse their loss in this fixture last weekend.
Both J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners and Canaccord Genuity Vikings D need to take full points from their contest as the two sides battle for promotion and to stay in the league.
In order to keep their season alive, Ramsey A also face a must-win game this Saturday as they go up against Motorworx Valkyrs C.
Division Two sees the all-conquering Athena Healthcare Harlequins B side match up against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags as Quins continue their push for promotion.
In order to stay in the title fight, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts must win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags in what should be a very tight contest.
At the other end of the table, both Ramsey Ravens and Motorworx Valkyrs D play each other in a key battle to stay up.
Rounding out the senior leagues in Division Three, Canaccord Genuity Vikings E take on Athena Healthcare Harlequins C, with the blacks going into the contest as favourites to pick up a victory.
Ramsey Rookies will be hoping to take their first win as they play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick.
Finishing off the weekend, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney will play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks.
In the Under-15s League, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas will play Canaccord Genuity Vikings. Elsewhere in this division, Swales Flooring Harlequins take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks, while their clubmates Sabres face off against Ramsey.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
FIXTURES
Saturday, October 12:
Premiership
12.35pm @ NSC Vikings B v Bacchas B
12.35pm @ CRHS Castletown Celts v Valkyrs B
12.35pm @ KWC Harlequins A v Valkyrs A
2.05pm @ NSC Bacchas A v Vikings A
Division One
11.05am @ NSC Bacchas C v Vikings C
12.35pm @ QEII Vikings D v Castletown Southerners
12.35pm @ RGS Ramsey A v Valkyrs C
Division Two
2.05pm @ QEII Ramsey Ravens v Valkyrs D
2.05pm @ CRHS Castletown Cammags v Bacchas Colts
3.35pm @ CRHS Harlequins B v Castletown Cushags
Division Three
11.05am @ QEII Harlequins C v Vikings E
11.05am @ CRHS Castletown Cosney v Bacchas Bucks
2.05pm @ RGS Ramsey Rookies v Castletown Carrick
Under-15s League
3.35pm @ NSC Bacchas v Vikings
3.35pm @ QEII Castletown Sharks v Harlequins
3.35pm @ RGS Castletown Sabres v Ramsey