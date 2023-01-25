Into the third week of the fixtures and Rossborough Men’s Premiership sees top-of-the-table Bacchas A take on a
resurgent Castletown A.
The latter side had another good win over Ramsey last weekend but this will be the one where it matters.
Vikings A will be looking to move forward against Bacchas B and get themselves back in the title race.
A close competition at Ramsey Grammar School will see Ramsey A take on Valkyrs A. The northerners grew in their game last Saturday and will hope from week to week to gain some momentum.
In Division One, Harlequins A take on the other Vikings team (C) in this league and should come away winners. Valkyrs B are the other contenders in this league and will look to pile the pressure on Harlequins B.
Men’s Division Two will see Bacchas Colts take on Ramsey B, a game that may well open up the table either way. Castletown C versus Bacchas C will be a nice game to be a part of and as a spectator to get into.
Turning to the Rossborough Women’s Premiership and Castletown A will face the next big test in Vikings A. It certainly promises to deliver all the excitement.
Valkyrs A will be missing a few players because of a skiing trip, so will be hoping not to slip up against Castletown B.
In Women’s Division One, Valkyrs B take on Quins A in the first title race game of this league and if one or the other takes the win they will be in the driving seat.
Vikings B will have another tough match with Ramsey A, the next team up for them, but the northerners will be determined to keep up with the rest of the pack.
Another derby game this weekend in Women’s Division Two involves Bacchas B and Bacchas C.
The B team should be confident of a win but the C team will do everything to stop them.
Vikings C will take on the other Castletown side this week. After edging a win over the C team they will hope to do the same against the D team.
THIS WEEKEND’S HOCKEY FIXTURES
Saturday, January 28.
Rossborough Men’s Premiership
12.35pm @ NSC Vikings A v Bacchas B
2.05pm @ NSC Bacchas A v Castletown A
12.35pm @ RGS Ramsey A v Valkyrs A
Rossborough Men’s Division One
11.05am @ QEII Harlequins B v Valkyrs B
12.35pm @ QEII Harlequins A v Vikings C
Rossborough Men’s Division Two
3.35pm @ NSC Bacchas Colts v Ramsey B
2.05pm @ CRHS Castletown C v Bacchas C
Rossborough Women’s Premier League
3.05pm @ KWC Castletown A v Vikings A
2.05pm @ QEIICastletown B v Valkyrs A
Rossborough Women’s Division One
3.35pm @ CRHS Vikings B v Ramsey A
3.35pm @ QEII Valkyrs B v Harlequins A
4.35pm @ KWC Bacchas C v Bacchas B
Rossborough Women’s Division Two
12.35pm @ CRHS Vikings C v Castletown D
2.05pm @ RGSRamsey B v Valkyrs C
11.05am @ NSC Castletown C v Harlequins B