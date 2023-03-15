Manx Hockey Association’s Rossborough men’s and women’s leagues are entering their last few weeks.
In the men’s premiership, Ramsey A take on Castletown A with a great game in prospect.
Both teams have fast-paced players going forward and the two keepers have kept their respective teams in matches so far this season.
Bacchas A play Bacchas B in some what of a ‘going through the motions game’.
The Tromode club’s A team should be sure to claim the two points needed to take the league title with two games to spare.
The last game in the men’s top flight will see Vikings take on Valkyrs at 2pm at NSC, as the battle for second place takes centre stage.
In Men’s Division One Vikings C take on Valkyrs B out on their home pitch at QEII.
Harlequins B face another tough test in Vikings B who have started to put a run of results together.
In Men’s Division Two, Ramsey B, who got a good win on the board last week, take on Castletown C.
With both sides leading the way in this league defeat in this one would be a blow to their title ambitions.
Elsewhere, Castletown B face bottom-of-the-league Bacchas C.
In the women’s premiership, Vikings A will take on Bacchas A at King William’s College.
Both teams have had mixed fortunes and a last-minute goal in the last match meant they shared the points.
Castletown A take on club-mates Castletown B who pushed them all the way in the pair’s most recent match with only a goal splitting them.
In Women’s Division One, Valkyrs B versus Bacchas B is a must-win game for the former if they are to keep pressure on title rivals Harlequins.
Quins will have the obstacle of Vikings B on Saturday who won’t make it easy for them at all.
In Women’s Division Two, Harlequins B will be buoyant heading into their match with Vikings C after a win against the league leaders last weekend but still sit bottom.
Vikings will want to get another few points under their wing by the end of the season.
Ramsey B will play Castletown D to see whether they can close the gap for second place.
Saturday, March 18
Rossborough Women’s Premier League
12.35pmVikings A v Bacchas A at KWC
2.05pmCastletown B v Castletown A at CRHS
Rossborough Men’s Premier League
12.35pmBacchas A v Bacchas B at NSC
2.05pmVikings A v Valkyrs A at NSC
2.05pmRamsey A v Castletown A at RGS
Rossborough Women’s Division One
3.35pmVikings B v Harlequins A at NSC
3.35pmBacchas C v Ramsey A at RGS
3.35pmValkyrs B v Bacchas B at CRHS
Rossborough Men’s Division One
12.35pmValkyrs B v Vikings C at QEII
3.35pmHarlequins B v Vikings B at KWC
Rossborough Women’s Division Two
2.05pmVikings C v Harlequins B at QEII
3.35pmValkyrs C v Castletown C at QEII
2.05pmCastletown D v Ramsey B at KWC
Rossborough Men’s Division Two
12.35pmRamsey B v Castletown C at RGS
12.35pmCastletown B v Bacchas C at CRHS
Mixed U15 League
11.05am Bacchas v Harlequins at NSC
11.05amCastletown Sabres v Vikings at QEII
11.05am Ramsey Rogues & Rascals
v Castletown Sharks at CRHS