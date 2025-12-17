Isle of Man Cricket Association will be running a series of camps during the forthcoming Christmas holidays.
The sessions will take place in the second week of the school festive break at the new Isle of Man Indoor Cricket Centre in Tromode.
Participants will enjoy a mix of the following: batting skill development using drill work and the bowling machines (where relevant); bowling skill development in the nets and using the dedicated bowling lane; indoor cricket games and competitions; fielding games and competitions; and net scenarios.
The cricket camps kick off on Monday, December 29 for those in school years five to seven, then the following day is for years eight to 11.
Wednesday, December 31 will be another camp for pupils in years five to seven then, after a free day on New Year’s Day (Thursday), school years eight to 11 will be back in action on Friday, January 2.
All camps will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm, with the centre doors opening at 9.15 each day.
The sessions are suitable for all levels of ability, from beginners through to regular cricket players.
The cost will be £35 per camp and players will need to bring lunch, a water bottle and snacks. Lunch will be eaten on the viewing balcony, and food and drink can only be consumed outside of the cage area.
Players need to bring clean trainers and personal cricket kit – capacity is limited to 32 places per camp.
The newly-opened Isle of Man Indoor Cricket Centre is located in the Tromode Estate on Carrs Lane and the sessions will be delivered by Isle of Man Cricket Association coaches.
