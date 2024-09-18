With the first two weeks of the season now in the books, the early front runners are starting to show but it is still all to play for in the island’s mixed hockey leagues.
Kicking off the Premiership this weekend is the intra-Bacchas derby as the A side - who have scored 16 goals in only two games - play their winless clubmates in the B team who will be hoping to spoil the first string’s hot start.
Also searching for their first victory are Vikings B who face a tough test away versus reigning champions Valkyrs A.
Two undefeated teams face off in the topflight as Castletown Celts and Vikings A are both hoping to add a third result to their win column.
Harlequins A have faced a tough start to the season, losing out in two games they feel they could have gained points from, and this weekend they have a must-win match-up against Valkyrs B.
It’s all to play for in Division One as four teams are locked together on points two weeks in. The first of these are Bacchas C who play the newly-promoted and winless Vikings D.
After a fantastic victory last week, Valkyrs C will be in high spirits for their game versus Vikings C.
Pre-season title favourites Ramsey A and Castletown Southerners both tasted defeat last Saturday and will be hoping to get their promotion fight back on track as they meet this weekend.
In Division Two, after a good start Bacchas Colts face their toughest test yet as they play Castletown Cushags who are coming off the back of a seven-goal victory.
Valkyrs D face a tough test in their quest to avoid relegation as they meet the in-form Harlequins B, while also hoping to take their first win are Ramsey Ravens as they play Castletown Cammags.
Finishing off the senior leagues, Division Three sees Vikings E play Bacchas Bucks and, with both teams winning last week, it is all to play for in this match up.
Playing their first game of the season, Ramsey Rookies are hoping to set off on the right foot in their game against Harlequins C. After a big win last weekend Castletown Cosney take on Bacchas D who are hoping to upset the southerners’ momentum.
The Under-15s League sees Castletown Sharks take on Valkyrs, while clubmates Castletown Sabres play Vikings, while Harlequins go up against Ramsey.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
Team of the Week (September 14)
Goalkeeper
Jacob Carcas (Castletown Cammags)
Defence
Suzi Slater (Vikings D)
Craig Killey (Valkyrs A)
Harry Mackenzie (Bacchas Bucks)
Midfield
Sam Clegg (Harlequins B)
Dani Kelly (Castletown Cushags)
Mollie Dennett (Harlequins B)
Alfie Melling (Ramsey A)
Attack
Jacob Harding (Vikings E)
Rhea Maher (Valkyrs U15s)
Sophie Partington (Bacchas Colts)