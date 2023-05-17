Isle of Man para-darter Darren Kennish competed in the BDDA Welsh Wheelchair Classic recently.
The Manxman, who was recently crowned IoM Disability Sportsperson of the Year, topped his group without dropping a game.
Kennish defeated England’s Steve Plimley 2-0, before going on to record the same result against Serge Van Belle (Belgium), plus England duo Nathan Butler and Kevin Stringer.
These results for Kennish set up a semi-final clash against England’s Gavin Hibbert and again it was the Isle of Man darter who triumphed 4-0.
In the other semi, Van Belle lost by the same scoreline to compatriot Vincent D’Hondt.
Unfortunately, Kennish found himself up against a very in-form D’Hondt in the final and it was the Belgian who came out on top 4-0.
The following day, the Manxman competed in the open class at the same event and finished second in his group.
Despite losing 0-2 to Butler and D’Hondt, he recorded 2-1 wins against Van Belle and Plimley to book his place in the semi-finals once again.
The other group was topped by Hibbert, with Amar Dehar of England winning a nine-dart shootout to seal the runner-up spot after three players could not be split on points or legs- the first time this has happened.
In the semis, Kennish won 4-0 against Hibbert while D’Hondt did likewise against Dehar to set up a repeat final.
Despite the Manxman taking a leg off his opponent on this occasion, again it was the Belgian who emerged victorious 4-1.
Kennish would like to thank his wife Janice and family, sponsors Horizon Darts/Laserdarts, Michael and Lorraine Callaghan for all their support, John West for all his advice and help, Alan King of Dart King Promotions for the support, the Cook Shack and to the BDDA and World Paradarts for another fantastic competition.
The Manxman is currently ranked number one in Britain and number two in World Paradarts so it looks like being a fantastic battle for the world No.1 spot with D’Hondt with four competitions left.
Darren is on the lookout for possible sponsors to help with travel/accommodation to compete in more competitions.