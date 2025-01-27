Isle of Man badminton player Kim Clague won an international title with England recently.
The multiple Island Games gold medallist was representing England in two competitions held in Scotland the weekend before last.
She kicked off the weekend by playing in the Robert McCoig Scotland versus England Masters International Challenge in Glasgow.
Picking up her first English cap and playing alongside her new women’s partner Kelly Fairey, Clague played Scotland’s Jody Barral and Frances Mclure in a very intense and spirited three-ender in the over-35s women’s doubles competition.
The Scottish pairing took the win 21/13, 11/21, 21/14, but England won the overall challenge 33-10.
Clague then competed in the Scottish International Masters Championship, where at least 10 countries were represented.
Entrants comprised of Commonwealth, European and world series medallists and also those getting involved in Masters Badminton for the first time.
With an entry of 307, this also marked the Scottish Masters Badminton Championship becoming one of the largest individual European masters events.
In the women’s doubles, Clague and Fairey again met the same Scottish duo in the final and, in a closer game than the score might suggest, lost 13/21, 20/22 to end as runners-up.
In the mixed doubles, playing alongside new partner Nakita Kolomnin, they eased through the group stage after beating the third and fourth seeds easily.
In the semi-finals they then defeated the top two seeds to reach the final where the met another unseeded pairing, Mark and Shona Mackay, the latter a former Shetland Islands player whom Clague had met at the Island Games.
In a well-fought match, Clague and Kolomnin finally won 21/10, 16/21, 21/19 to be crowned Masters champions.