Manx equestrian star Yasmin Ingham is competing at the prestigious Badminton Horse Trials over the next few days.
The reigning Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year, who won individual gold at the World Eventing Championships in 2022, is making her debut at the event which is the oldest five-star equestrian competition in the world.
The 27-year-old from Greeba will be aboard her 15-year-old horse Rehy DJ for the four-day event which fired into action on Wednesday. Ingham got her competition underway on Thursday afternoon.
The pair were the reserve combination for Team GB at last year’s Olympic Games in Parish where the British contingent successfully defended their gold medal from the Tokyo Games three years earlier (delayed a year because of Covid).
Should the next few days go well at Badminton in Gloucestershire. Ingham and Rehy DJ could well be selected for this year's FEI Eventing European Championship which will be held at Blenheim Palace between September 18-21.