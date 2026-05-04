The 2025-26 Manx basketball season entered its final phases with the start of the do-or-die Championship play-offs on Thursday evening.
As the top seed, DGU Jets enjoyed automatic advancement to the semi-finals, while the remaining six teams battled it out for a chance at the title.
It was the match-up between Cannons Elite and Southern Phoenix that proved to be the evening’s highlight. Both teams had notched up solid victories against the other during the regular season and, while Cannons entered as the higher seed, it was still all to play for.
Phoenix were quick to strike, with fast breaks from Matthew Jones and outside shooting by Michael Pardoe pushing them into a double-digit lead in the first few minutes.
Over eager defence from Cannons also provided plenty of foul-free throw opportunities that further widened the gap.
Offensively Cannons struggled against a box-and-one Phoenix defence that contained the scoring opportunities of key guard Rowan Coulter. The move caused significant disruption to Cannons’ offence which failed to find a good flow.
Two solid drives from Evan O’Dea and a swish three-pointer from Kyle Furlong provided some points but at the end of the first quarter it was Phoenix who led the way, 7-17.
O’Dea proved decisive for Cannons in the second quarter with aggressive defence, solid boards and a string of baskets that saw Cannons shoot down the Phoenix lead.
The performance helped build solid momentum and forced a shift in the Phoenix defence which opened up opportunities for Coulter and Jack Wilkinson, as Cannons pulled ahead of Phoenix for the first time.
The efforts were coupled with solid defensive presence that contained fast-break options and denied inside play from the Phoenix.
A solitary outside shot from Zac Hand provided their only points in a quarter Cannons won 23-3, giving them a commanding 13-point lead at half-time 33-20.
The third quarter saw a strong start from Phoenix who managed to tighten up their defence and stop Cannons’ drives breaks.
Swift ball movement round the outside saw lanes open up in the Cannons defence which Pardoe took advantage of, while drive-and-dish options saw Forfar and Jones open outside the arc.
Again, the Cannons offence was disrupted by solid defensive form from Phoenix and their lead gradually eroded as the game wore on.
Oliver Hamilton helped to keep the Cannons ahead with two quick drives in the final minute which gave them an eight-point cushion going into the final quarter, 42-34.
It was a battle of wills in the fourth quarter as both teams fought to break down the defence and build some solid momentum.
O’Dea again proved decisive for Cannons, with strong rebounding combined with an energetic presence on both ends of the floor.
Jones and Pardoe were key for Phoenix, the former again finding some solid breaks while the latter picked up quick drives and outside shots to further slash the Cannons lead.
A strong drive through the defence saw Pardoe bring Phoenix within a single basket, 54-51, at the start of the final minute.
A furious defensive effort followed that denied Cannons any easy buckets. Solid drives from Coulter and Hamilton drew foul free-throws from the Phoenix defence and allowed Cannons to extend their lead to five points.
It gave little time for Phoenix to come back and a strong defensive effort, again led by the solid efforts of O’Dea, kept Cannons in control.
The final whistle saw Cannons victorious, 56-51, while Phoenix were left to wonder what could have been, having won three out of the four quarters.
ROUND-UP
The other games of the evening saw Wolves defeat Hoops, while Cavaliers took down Pirates.
A sloppy start from Wolves was soon tightened up and they built a solid lead through the fast break options of Seb Smith and inside presence of Shane Collins.
Mairi Harrison hit some consistent numbers from outside the arc, but Hoops couldn’t muster enough to overcome Wolves who booked their semi-final place with a 100-46 victory.
Meanwhile, Cavaliers faced a strong challenge from Pirates but kept ahead of the game as big man Dave Minay dominated inside the paint for a 66-46 victory.
FIXTURES
This Thursday sees the semi-finals of the Championship as the final four teams face off for their chance of the arena court and the 2026 title next week on May 14.
This week Wolves take on Cavaliers in the opening game of the evening at 7pm. Cavs will be keen to notch up another victory after defeating Wolves in their final game of the regular season.
Meanwhile, Wolves will be out in force as they hunt their fourth consecutive Championship final appearance.
The second semi-final takes place at 8.30pm as DGU Jets seek continue their unbeaten run this season in a face off against Cannons Elite.
Cannons failed to ground Jets during their match-ups in the regular season but will be hoping to recapture the magic of the pre-season tournament where they claimed a double-digit victory.
It may prove to difficult a task though, as defending champions Jets have been flying high all season.
ISLAND TEAMS
The men’s and women’s squads for the Commonwealth Games Home Nations qualifiers have been announced.
Ross Wilson, Chris Wolfendale, Viktor Capkanovski and Jack Wilkinson will make up the island’s men’s team, while Becky Dunne, Zoe Kirkham, Oksana Fedorovych, Mairi Harrison and Danielle Murphy will represent the island’s women.
There are seasoned veterans on both squads, but it will be the rookies Wilkinson and Harrison who will be the ones to watch as they make their first appearance on the international stage ahead of the 2027 Faroe Island Games.
The Commonwealth 3x3 qualifiers will take place in Manchester on Friday and Saturday, May 22-23, with the island facing fierce competition from England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Only one spot at the Glasgow Games is available and, with the 3x3 format, it promises to be an exciting competition.
Tickets for spectators are available on the England Basketball website where supporters can also track the progress of the teams.
MARTIN DUNNE
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