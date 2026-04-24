Isle of Man mixed martial artist Alanna Pritchard is now the world number one senior female super welterweight.
The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation’s latest rankings confirmed the 23-year-old from Ramsey as the leading senior women’s pound-for-pound amateur MMA fighter after winning back-to-back world titles.
Being ranked No.1 by the IMMAF signifies that an athlete is the top-ranked amateur competitor in their specific weight category or pound-for-pound, based on a points system from IMMAF Championship events.
It is considered the pinnacle of amateur MMA achievement and is used to identify elite talent that is often prepared for professional and is testament to Alanna’s skill, dedication and commitment.
She’s a member of the prestigious Next Gen Gym in Liverpool where she continues training alongside UFC stars Paddy Pimblett, Shem Rock and Luke Reilly plus other top MMA fighters under the guidance of head coach Paul Rimmer.
Alanna commented: ‘It’s a real honour to get recognition from such an important organisation, but I don’t dwell on that type of stuff to much.
‘It shows I’m heading in the right direction but what really matters to me is training and improving with the excellent team I have round me.
‘Not just here at Next Gen Liverpool but also back home in the island: Tom Melvin, Jane Cowley, Will Millsopp, my sister Grace, my brothers Kilian and Tynan, and all my family and friends who are always there for me.
‘I come home as much as possible as I miss the place loads and I run one-to-one and group training sessions which I really enjoy as it helps bring the next generation of people into the sport. I know how much it can do, not just for kids but adults too.
‘I’m really excited for the next chapter but all that matters right now is training well, listening to my coaches and doing whatever is necessary to get to the next level.’
Anyone interested attending Alanna’s training sessions on-island should visit her Instagram ‘Alanna Pritchard MMA’ page for details.
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