An instructor at Manx Taekwon-Do in Port Erin has passed her IV Dan Black Belt grading.
Catherine Stead has now earned the internationally recognised title of ‘International Instructor’.
The grading, held in Bradford and conducted by Master Chris Beanland VIII Dan - president of the ITF Union England and Isle of Man - lasted four hours and tested every aspect of the martial art, including power, technique, patterns and physical fitness.
The southern club’s head instructor and founder Richard Cassidy said: ‘We are incredibly proud of Catherine.
‘This is a significant milestone not just for her, but a wonderful statement for women in sport. What she has achieved is incredible and we cant wait to see her compete in future world and European competitions.’
Manx Taekwon-Do trains on Fridays and Sundays at the Royal British Legion Hall on Droghadfayle Road. The first two weeks of instruction are free.
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